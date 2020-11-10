Gallagher Heading To Georgia

Conservative talker Mike Gallagher will be setting up shop in Georgia next month. The Salem syndicated host will launch the Save The Senate initiative at AM920 The Answer (WGKA-AM).

The move is being made because of two closely and hotly contested Senate races that will be the focus of a run-off election in January. Incumbent U.S. Senator David Purdue (R-GA) will face Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff; while the state’s other incumbent U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) squares off with her Democrat opponent Raphael Warnock.

“This pair of run-off elections in Georgia will be enormously consequential for America,” said Gallagher. “I’m eager to originate my show from the studios of AM 920 The ANSWER in Atlanta for a number of days in December, highlighting the dramatic differences between the Republicans and the Democrats in the race. It is all-hands-on-deck for Georgia!”