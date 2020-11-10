Jim Doyle’s Exit Interview

The latest Borrell’s Local Marketing Trends features one of the industry’s best-known sales trainers. Jim Doyle has spent 50 years in the media business, with the last three training sales professionals.

Talking with Gordon Borrell and Corey Elliot, the founder of Jim Doyle & Associates will share what he thinks about the industry’s efforts to turn sales reps into marketing consultants. He discusses what’s changed about the business since his first days as a sales rep, what hasn’t changed, and the “magic wand” he’d like to wave to fix the media-sales process.

You can listen to the podcast here.