WOR Host Writes About Broadway

Michael Riedel, co-host with Len Berman on the 710 WOR Morning Show, is out with a new book. Singular Sensation: The Triumph of Broadway takes a closer look at the 1990’s in what the author believes was a transformative decade for “The Great White Way”.

“I’m a newspaper guy who’s become a radio guy. It’s been my great pleasure to host the morning show with Len Berman on WOR for nearly three years. Len spent his life in sports. I spent mine on Broadway.” said Riedel. “We certainly talk a lot about politics and current events, but variety is the spice of life, so sports and Broadway are always in the mix. Broadway’s going through a tough time right now, but my book, recounts a better time — the 1990s.”