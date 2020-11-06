iHeart Picks up Baldwin

iHeartMedia and Alec Baldwin announced on Thursday that Baldwin’s podcast “Here’s The Thing” will join the iHeartPodcast Network. Baldwin will enter the tenth season of the podcast when he joins the iHeartPodcast Network in January 2021.
iHeartMedia and Alec Baldwin announced on Thursday that Baldwin’s podcast “Here’s The Thing” will join the iHeartPodcast Network. Baldwin will enter the tenth season of the podcast when he joins the iHeartPodcast Network in January 2021.
Daily industry headlines plus breaking news bulletins.