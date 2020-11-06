iHeart Picks up Baldwin

By
Radio Ink
-
0

iHeartMedia and Alec Baldwin announced on Thursday that Baldwin’s podcast “Here’s The Thing” will join the iHeartPodcast Network. Baldwin will enter the tenth season of the podcast when he joins the iHeartPodcast Network in January 2021.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here