LABF Taps 2020 Board Of Directors

Heidi Raphael, Chief Communications Officer, Beasley Media Group, has been named Co-chair of the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation. She will join Hubbard Radio CEO Ginny Morris as co-chair of the organization.

In addition, Pierre Bouvard, Gary Chapman, Erica Farber, David Kennedy, Dr. Judy Kuriansky have been re-elected to a three-year terms on the Board. Also Ginny Morris, Gary Chapman, David Kennedy and Jack Goodman will continue to serve additional two-year terms on the Executive Committee.

New board members include: Julie Talbott- President/Premiere Networks, Brian Philips – Executive Vice President of Content and Audience/ Cumulus Media, Inc., Dave “Chachi” Denes- President, Benztown/Benztown Radio Networks and Executive Producer/Benztown + McVay Media Podcast Networks and Mike Conway, Ph.D. Associate Professor of Journalism/ Indiana University Media School

The LABF serves as the philanthropic arm of the Library of American Broadcasting, at the University of Maryland.