Gayle Troberman has joined the NAB Leadership Foundation Board of Directors. She is one of seven newly elected members.

Troberman is the EVP/CMO of iHeartMedia’s 859 radio stations and iHeartRadio. In her role she leverages content, experiences and technologies to connect brands and consumers.

The NAB Leadership Foundation works with current and aspiring leaders in broadcasting to build a more diverse, innovative and vibrant future for the industry.