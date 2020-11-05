Joe Goetz Named MD Of Classical MPR

Minnesota Public Radio has announced Joe Goetz is the new Music Director for Classical MPR. Goetz joins MPR from WFIU, Indiana University in Bloomington; where he has been MD since 2014.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Classical MPR as Music Director,” said Goetz. “I look forward to working with such a top-notch team to keep finding new ways to serve and grow our audience and build on Classical MPR and APM’s commitment to enhancing the diversity of the music we share.”

In his new job, Goetz will oversee daily programming needs and classical music selections and will serve on the team dedicated to driving Classical MPR’s long-term strategies and goals, as well as those for American Public Media’s national classical programming.