Golic Hosting Live Trivia Game

Mike Golic is set to host a college sports fan trivia game. The Fan Exam premiers November 10.

The live game show is free to play and will begin at 8 p.m. ET every Tuesday and Thursday, from November 10 – December 17, 2020. The Fan Exam is being produced in collaboration Learfield IMG College and SIDEARM Sports. It’s being sponsored by Unilever.

“It’s no secret my allegiance to sports, both personally and professionally, and I’m excited to be the one introducing The Fan Exam to diehard college sports fans across the country starting November 10,” said Golic.