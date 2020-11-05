Bob & Sheri Co-Host Cooks Up A Book

Sheri Lynch of the nationally syndicated radio show Bob & Sheri is publishing another book, Cooking with Cats: Favorite Recipes of Crazy Cat People and the Felines We Feast With, comes out November 16.

Every recipe includes a behind-the-recipe story, and also features feline photos submitted by Bob & Sheri listeners via email and social media. This is the third book she has penned.

“Real people, real recipes, real cats. I love to cook, I love cats, and I love my listeners. Bringing all three together for Cooking with Cats: Favorite Recipes of Crazy Cat People and the Felines We Feast With was so much fun. I’m super grateful for the special connection we have with our listeners,” said Lynch.