Bakersfield Radio Host Passes

Inga Barks, former morning host at News/Talk KERN Radio, has died. She worked for 15 years on the American General Media station before stepping away from the mic in 2010.

Friends say the conservative host had many opportunities to go national, but she chose to stay in Kern county for her family.

Former producer Corey Costelloe told 23 ABC News Bakersfield, “she was very well connected nationally with talk radio hosts like Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Fox news radio, White House Press Secretary Tony Snow. So that opened the doors for us to take the show on the road quite a bit.”

Barks was 53.