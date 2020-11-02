Foodbank Funding In Tulsa

Mix 96.5 (KRAV-FM) is raising money for the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. The Cox Media Group station’s Mix 96.5 Backpack Brigade is hoping to raise more than $14,000.

“The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is under a tremendous amount of pressure to keep children who rely on meals at schools from going hungry while they are home for the weekend or away for distance learning,” said Abby Jessen, Director of Branding and Programming.

The Mix 96.5 Backpack Brigade will run through November 25th and all donations will be collected and tracked online. Kim and Scott Burnett of Burnett Home Improvement have committed to matching every donation made, up to 96 backpacks. Each backpack costs $150 and feeds a child for an entire school year.