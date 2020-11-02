Radio Legend Ed Hurst Passes

With more than 75 years in broadcasting, Ed Hurst, has died. The Atlantic City/Philly Radio mainstay was 94.

Hurst started his career at 16 at WPG predecessor WFPG-AM, Atlantic City. The winner of numerous awards and ratings battles he is credited with starting the dance record hop format.

In a wonderful tribute piece on the WPG Talk Radio website American Bandstand icon, Dick Clark, is quoted -“without Ed Hurst, there never would have been Dick Clark.”

In his storied career Hurst met and played a diverse selection of recording artists including Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole and Michael Jackson.

Services are being planned.