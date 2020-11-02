Closer Look At Digital Divide

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel’s latest episode of Broadband Conversations features Kathryn de Wit, Manager of the Broadband Research Initiative at The Pew Charitable Trusts. The focus is on how states are working to close the digital divide and help connect more people in more places.

“Kathryn’s research on the state of connectivity in the United States is exactly the kind of work we need to do to help close the digital divide. We cannot manage the problems we do not measure, and Kathryn and Pew have done terrific work to understand who has service and who does not and how we can address the gaps in our communities, “said Rosenworcel.

Commissioner Rosenworcel began the podcast two years ago to amplify the voices of women from across the technology, innovation, and media sectors. It can be found here.