Adams New PD For NRG, Omaha

David Adams is the new FM Program Director for Sweet 98.5 (KQKQ), Power 106.9 (KOPW) and 101.9 The Keg (KOOO). He joins NRG from iHeartMedia in Tucson.

“I could not be more excited to have a true professional like David join our team in Omaha. David is an incredibly smart programmer who has had great success throughout his career,” said Mark Shecterle, GM.

“I’m so excited to join the extremely talented team in Omaha and to be part of these iconic brands! NRG Media is an exceptional local radio broadcaster,” said Adams.

He moves into his office November 16.