New Leader For WBGO

Newark Public Radio’s Board of Trustees has named Steven A. Williams, President/CEO of WBGO. Williams will take the reins on January 4, 2021.

“Steve’s experience, knowledge and contacts will invigorate WBGO as we enter our fifth decade of operation,” said Karl Frederic, chairman of WBGO’s Board of Trustees.

A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, He has held key leadership roles at top media organizations across a diverse range of markets including Cincinnati, Detroit, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Denver, San Francisco, New York City, and most recently Seattle.

“I’m thrilled to lead Newark Public Radio in this new chapter of its storied legacy. I welcome this tremendous opportunity to continue and strengthen WBGO’s commitment to promoting the art form of jazz and ensuring diversity in both its workforce and audience,” said Williams.