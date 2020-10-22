Kudos To KOKE-FM

KOKE-FM in Austin won top honors at Monday night’s virtual 2020 Texas Regional Radio Awards. KOKE was named Radio Station of the Year and “Rita & Raines” (Rita Ballou and Eric Raines), were honored as on-air personality of the year. This is the second year in a row they’ve won.

“We are so proud of our entire KOKE-FM team. All areas of the music and entertainment industry have been plagued with challenges this year, and to work with a team who is passionate about keeping music alive and continue to showcase our local and regional artists is a gift,” says Eric Raines Operations Manager/PD KOKE-FM/The BAT. “It is a true honor to be recognized by our peers.”