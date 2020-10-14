Rich Herrera Returns To Tucson

Rich Herrera has been named PD and Afternoon Drive Host, for Wildcats Radio 1290/KCUB-AM, the flagship station of the University of Arizona. Herrera, was the station’s original PD and Afternoon Drive Host in 2001.

Herrera joins Wildcats Radio 1290 from the Padres Radio Network and 97.3 The Fan in San Diego, CA, where he was Senior Executive Producer and Pre and Post Game Show Host.

“I am excited to join Cumulus and am happy to be reunited with so many good friends and radio professionals in Tucson,” said Herrera. “The University of Arizona is one of the iconic schools in college sports and to be able to host afternoons and program their flagship is a fantastic opportunity.”