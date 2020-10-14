Radio HoF Honors For Noel King

NPR’s Noel King, co-host of Morning Edition and Up First, is being honored by the Radio Hall of Fame. She is the recipient of the “One to Watch” award.

The “One to Watch” award was created in honor of radio legend and 2012 RHOF inductee Art Laboe. Each year, the RHOF nominating committee selects a promising radio personality or team who has demonstrated ratings success, audience growth, and impact on one or more radio stations and their communities.

“Noel King is a young radio pioneer that has had a huge impact on public radio listeners,” said Dennis Green, Chairman of the Radio Hall of Fame’s Nominating Committee. “Her investigative journalism reporting around the world has provided insight into a variety of topics impacting She certainly exemplifies the qualities of a broadcaster that will be ‘One to Watch’.”