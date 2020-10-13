CMG Houston Manager Retiring

Mark Krieschen, General Manager of CMG Houston Radio, will retire from the company later this month. He’s been with Cox since 2005.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to work in this business, to shape people’s careers, to help local businesses and serve our communities,” said Krieschen. “I will always think fondly of the great people I’ve worked with over the years at CMG. I know they will continue to do great work and make a difference.”

Prior to joining Cox Radio in 2005 as VP/GM of CMG Radio Houston, Krieschen held various positions at Tribune’s WGN Radio in Chicago. By the time he was named market manager in 2007, his stations in Houston started to receive multiple accolades and top honors, including Marconi Awards, the Country Music Association, the Academy of Country Music and the Texas Association of Broadcasters for outstanding community service.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Mark and I am certain his Houston team shares my sentiment. In leading the largest market in CMG’s radio portfolio, Mark has been an integral part of CMG Radio’s growth, our impact in the industry and in the communities across Houston,” said Executive Vice President of CMG Radio Bill Hendrich. “His contributions will always be valued, and he will be remembered for his passionate dedication and leadership style that moved others to give their best, every day.”

Krieschen’s replacement has not yet been named.