Register Now For Forecast LIVE 2021

Radio’s most prestigious leadership conference is set for December 8 and 9. Radio Ink’s 18th annual Forecast LIVE will be virtual this year.

Forecast LIVE 2021 was set for the Harvard Club in NYC, but the Covid circumstances have changed the location, but not the focus. The conference brings together the smartest minds in broadcast and advertising to forecast trends, expectations, and revenues for the coming year.

“While this year’s circumstances precluded presenting the traditional conference at the Harvard Club in New York City, those circumstances have also highlighted the role of Forecast as an integral platform for radio executives and decision makers to engage and reflect on the issues they commonly face heading into the next year,” said EVP/Publisher Deborah Parenti. “Never has that been more important than now as we assess where 2020 has taken us and where and how we plan to take 2021.”

By Registering early the first 150 registrants will be mailed a special Forecast 2021 attendee package. You can save hundreds of dollars by attending this virtual event. The $595 cost covers it all. No plane tickets, No hotel fees, No meal costs!

Don’t miss out on this premier event, Register Now.