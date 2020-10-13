New R’n’R Fantasy Camp Series

95.5 KLOS-FM (Los Angeles) has partnered with Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp to bring you the new series, Front Row Live. The series kicks off on Halloween with Alice Cooper.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp moderator Britt Lightning will host the exclusive Zoom sessions that will give fans a way to connect in an enhanced meet-n-greet format. Many of the artists involved in the sessions will be donating the proceeds.

Due up is Alice Cooper with the proceeds to benefit his charities Solid Rock and Rock the Socks. In November Roger Daltrey will be on Front Row Live with the proceeds to benefit Teen Cancer America. Also in November Joe Elliot of Def Lepperd. In December Styx is featured with the proceeds going to support their crew, that has been out of work since Covid cancelled concerts.

More dates and artists will be announced soon on the KLOS website.