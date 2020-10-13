How The Future In DC Impacts Broadcasters

The October 15 Radio Ink Hispanic Radio LIVE session will include an inside look at the FCC. Commissioner Geoffrey Starks will provided the information of importance and interest to all radio industry leaders, in particular those serving Hispanic consumers.

You can Register Now for this session with Commissioner Starks and upcoming sessions in the month long Hispanic Radio LIVE. The virtual event is running five Thursdays in October. Participants also get free playback of all sessions for 30 days.

From the recent Supreme Court decision to review the Third Circuit’s decision, which vacated the FCC’s long-overdue reforms of its media ownership rules, to its efforts to permit all-digital AM radio, there’s much at stake for radio companies serving Spanish-speaking audiences.

A look at the full agenda and registration for Hispanic Radio LIVE can be found Here.