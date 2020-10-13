Key Signs Bloomberg

Syndication company Key Networks has signed an exclusive agreement with Bloomberg Radio to manage all network advertising sales, affiliate sales and marketing for the 24-hour business radio network.

Rob Koblasz, CEO, Key Networks, said: “Bloomberg is undeniably the gold standard in business news, and we are thrilled to deliver access to Bloomberg’s unmatched global business news resources to radio stations across the U.S. With 2700 journalists and analysts in more than 120 bureaus, the quality of their network products for local radio stations is clear. We look forward to growing with Bloomberg Radio as we help grow their network.”

Al Mayers, Global Head of Bloomberg Television and Radio, said: “We are excited to partner with Key Networks to grow Bloomberg Radio’s affiliate base and to work together on new opportunities that will benefit listeners, advertisers and stations. With Bloomberg’s unparalleled resources and Key Network’s world-class team of affiliate and ad sales professionals, it’s an unbeatable combination for radio stations in markets of every size.”