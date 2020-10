Boston’s NPR Station WBUR and Futuro Media present “Anything for Selena,” an intimate journey by host Maria Garcia to understand what the legacy of slain Mexican American pop star Selena Quintanilla shows us about identity and belonging.

Maria goes on a quest to understand how Selena—a Mexican-American woman who began singing to help put food on the table—remains an unparalleled vessel for understanding deep tensions around race, class, body politics and what it means to belong.