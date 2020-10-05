Elvis To Host Hall Ceremonies

Premiere Networks’ Elvis Duran will host the 2020 Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 29 from 7-9 p.m. The 2020 ceremony will be live from multiple locations and broadcast on radio stations across the country, streamed on iHeart Radio, and on the SiriusXM Triumph Channel.

Kraig Kitchin, chair of the Radio Hall of Fame, noted, “Elvis Duran is one of the most popular radio hosts in the country, and I’m delighted that he will lead us through an exciting live broadcast across multiple audio channels. We’re thrilled to have Smokey Robinson and such notable presenters join us. We’re looking forward to a very special evening.”

Dennis Green, chair of the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee and chief revenue officer for Sun & Fun Media and Key Networks, commented, “Elvis’s humor and energy will make for a very upbeat program. This year marks radio’s 100th anniversary, making it the perfect year for presenting the Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on live radio.”