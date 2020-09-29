SCPR Names New Board Leaders

Southern California Public Radio Board of Trustees has named a new Chair and Vice Chair. J. Andrew Murphy takes over as Chairman and Catherine M. Ward is the new Vice Chair.

Murphy joined the board in 2017, and is SVP of Strategy and Corporate Development for Edison International. Ward joined the board in 2015 and most recently served as SVP at Capital Research and Management Company, where she worked for over four decades, serving as a director for over 20 of those years.

“We are happy to have Andrew and Catherine at the helm of the Board of SCPR. Moreover, they are guided by and will lead us on our mission to be a centering institution in Southern California and serve the community at a time when journalism has never mattered more,” said Herb Scannell, President/CEO of SCPR.

SCPR’s flagship radio station is 89.3 KPCC-FM in Pasadena.