iHeart Targets Kids

The Ten News is an iHeartRadio Original Podcast hosted by comedian Bethany Van Delft intended for kids ages 8-12. The podcast is produced by Small But Mighty Media and Next Chapter Podcasts and is distributed by The iHeartPodcast Network.

Publishing every Tuesday and Thursday, “The Ten News” will explore topics kids care about including current events, sports, science, gaming, pop culture, entertainment, and more. Episodes will highlight stories from kids who are driving positive change around the world—from 15-year-old LGBTQ activist Ewan Barker Plummer to teen activist and founder of Earth Uprising, Alexandria Villasenor—and include interviews with experts as diverse as James Carville, American political consultant, and Caron Butler, NBA champion and author. From the Black Lives Matter Movement to the impact of COVID-19 on the climate, “The Ten News” breaks down complex topics and makes them accessible to kids.

