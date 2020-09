Laurie DeYoung is celebrating her 35th anniversary as morning show host of 93.1 WPOC-FM. DeYoung started working for the station in 1985.

Her career has given her the chance to interview numerous country music icons over the years. Among the notables: Reba McIntyre, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood.

She was inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame in 2010. She was also named CMA Large Market Personality of the year in 1994.