New GM Pocono 96.7

Gary Cee has been named General Manager at Pocono 96.7 (WABT). The programming vet will also host mornings.

Cee joins the Neversink Media Group station from iHeartMedia, Sussex, NJ where he was SVP of Programming. Along with oversight of WNNJ, WSUS and WHCY, he programmed and hosted afternoons at WNNJ.

“We’re very pleased to be able to bring Gary on board and fill such an important role in our company,” said Bud Williamson, Managing Member. “Gary and I have spent hours talking about ideas to grow the station and I am very excited as to what the future holds!”

“Bud and Juli have given me a golden opportunity to helm the station that is the radio fixture here in the Pocono community,” said Cee. “We’re independently owned, our hosts are all local and we cover all things Pocono. Plus, I’ll be relocating to one of the most beautiful regions in the Northeast, in a new home with a heart-shaped tub.”