Chris Plante Extends Contract

Westwood One has signed a new deal with Chris Plante which keeps The Chris Plante Show on the network for several more years. Based at WMAL in Washington, D.C., the show is heard on 130 stations nationwide.

“WWO is excited to renew our partnership with Chris, as his unique perspective and strong journalistic background create an invaluable listening experience for his loyal fans,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP, Marketing for Cumulus Media and President, Westwood One. “As we enter one of the most interesting and impactful elections of our time, it is more important than ever to provide the insights that inform a nation that is hungry for information.”

Plante joined WMAL after 17 years at CNN, where for about a decade, he was assigned to the Pentagon covering the military and intelligence community. He is a RTNDA Edward R. Murrow award recipient.