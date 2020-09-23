They. Love Radio.

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month. When it comes to Hispanic consumers, Radio is the Heritage medium.

From now through October 15, Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the achievements of notable Hispanic Americans while saluting the rich accomplishments of the nation’s fastest-growing population group.

Of course, such a conversation can’t ignore radio. We know Hispanics over-index with radio consumption, and programming is integral to drawing them to AM, FM and streaming audio. But, what’s the proper way to program a radio station targeting Hispanics in a pandemic world?