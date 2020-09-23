They. Love Radio.

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month. When it comes to Hispanic consumers, Radio is the Heritage medium.
From now through October 15, Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the achievements of notable Hispanic Americans while saluting the rich accomplishments of the nation’s fastest-growing population group.
Of course, such a conversation can’t ignore radio. We know Hispanics over-index with radio consumption, and programming is integral to drawing them to AM, FM and streaming audio. But, what’s the proper way to program a radio station targeting Hispanics in a pandemic world?
The answers will come Thursday, October 8 in a HISPANIC RADIO LIVE! session featuring five of Hispanic radio’s leading programming executives
What are the right programming choices during these uncertain times? How is COVID-19 impacting Hispanic radio ratings, and formats? How should your personalities be dealing with any sensitive pandemic-related topics, both on the air and on social media?
Beyond 2020, what format trends are on the horizon?
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 — 11:30am Eastern
The top minds in Hispanic radio programming weigh in on these topics and more!