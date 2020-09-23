AnalyticOwl Launches New Attribution Service

Attribution and analytics company AnalyticOwl has launched a new service that allows media sellers, ad agencies and advertisers to access industry-specific attribution data from over 4 billion responses to advertising. The insights could help radio sellers show how radio gives advertisers a strong R.O.I.

The only inputs required are a client’s website, target industry and location. Once entered, the AnalyticOwl Self Serve platform delivers the data.

“If you need sales, we have the data you need to close” said David Ballinger, Founder of AnalyticOwl, “and our new website makes data super simple for anyone to access. With just a few basic pieces of information about a prospect, a seller can be armed with what will actually work – for example, the best day, daypart and ad duration – based on historical ad campaigns in the same market.”

AnalyticOwl’s Self-Serve offering is live and free for any radio sales representative at www.analyticowl.com.