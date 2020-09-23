When The Community Needs Help Radio Delivers

Advanced Media Partners in Peoria and Brewers Distributing presented a check for $20,035.28 to the local food bank. The money was raised through the Central Illinois Food Drive Radio-thon with Jim Mattson and Tim van Straten on 101.1 ESPN, and through facemask sales on WWCT-FM and KISS FM.

Advanced Media GM Mike Rea said, “Between the Radio-thon and the facemask sales, the community’s generosity has wildly exceeded our expectations. Being able to present the Peoria Area Food Bank with a check that big was amazing and certainly couldn’t have happened without the support of several business and organizations, and our incredible listeners. We want to extend sincere thanks for their giving spirit.”