Field Buys 248,000 Shares

In an after hours filing Tuesday night it was disclosed that Entercom CEO David Field has purchased 248,000 shares in his company over the past few days. At an average price of $1.42 a share the total cost of the purchase was about $352,200.

Field bought 96,754 shares last Friday at an average price of $1.45. On Tuesday he bought another 93,131 shares at an average price of $1.43. And Tuesday 58,186 shares were purchased for $1.37.

Seeking Alpha reports the latest purchases result in Field holding direct beneficial ownership of 1,481,195 shares, and another 1,460,448 shares in a trust.

ETM closed at $1.35 Tuesday. Back in 2017 the stock price was over $15.00.