SiriusXM Ups 2020 Guidance Figures

SiriusXM is increasing its full-year 2020 guidance for SiriusXM self-pay subscriber net additions to approximately 700,000. This is an increase from the prior guidance of approximately 500,000, first issued on July 30, 2020.

“Our business continues to demonstrate strong performance and favorable trends since we resumed providing our subscriber and financial guidance in conjunction with our second quarter earnings report,” said Jim Meyer, CEO. “Our conversion and churn performance remain excellent, and it’s clear that demand for SiriusXM remains strong.”

The Company also reiterated its existing 2020 financial guidance. Full-year 2020 guidance for self-pay net subscriber additions, revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are as follows: