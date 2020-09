KTIK 93.1 FM The Ticket in Boise has put together a new Afternoon Drive team. Longtime afternoon host, Mike Prater is being joined by newly named co-host, Johnny “The Ballgame” Mallory.

Idaho Sports Talk With Prater & The Ballgame, teams up Prater, KTIK’s host of more than 20 years with Mallory, who is returning to Boise after a four year hosting stint in LaGrande, Oregon.

Cumulus is billing the show as the next generation of Idaho Sports Talk.