New GSM At New South Radio

Kelly Crocker, who started her career with New South Radio in Jackson, MS, is back as General Sales Manager for the six station cluster. Crocker takes over for retiring Bill Rakestraw.

“Kelly’s no stranger here as she began her stellar career with New South Radio in Jackson over 20 years ago. I’m ecstatic to have her as a partner in the next office,” said Bob Lawrence, GM/MM.

“I feel like I am coming home to where I began my career. It’s exciting to be part of this dynamic team of media specialists and help build Bob’s vision for our future success,” said Crocker.

Kelly comes over from Comcast where she worked for 10 years. Prior to that she spent 9 years at iHeart, Jackson.