iHeart, Charlamagne Launch New Podcast Network

iHeartMedia and syndicated radio host Charlamagne Tha God have jointly launched The Black Effect Podcast Network. The shows on the network, curated by Charlamagne, will focus on diverse perspectives.

The Black Effect Podcast Network launch lineup will include:

“Drink Champs” with N.O.R.E and DJ EFN

“All The Smoke” with Matt Barnes

“The 85 South Show” with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Clayton English

“Whoreible Decisions” with Mandii B and Weezy

“Dropping Gems” with Devi Brown

“Holding Court” with Eboni K. Williams

“Carefully Reckless” with Jess Hilarious

“Street Politicians” with Tamika Mallory and Mysonne

“Hot Happy Mess” with Zuri Hall

“Untitled” with Bonang Matheba

“Hello Somebody” with Senator Nina Turner

“P.O.D.” with Ashley and Tammy

“Straight Shot No Chaser” with Tezlyn Figaro

“Laugh and Learn” with Flame Monroe (executive produced by Tiffany Haddish)

“Checking In” with Michelle Williams

“Cut To It” with Steven Smith Sr.

“No Ceilings” with Glasses Malone

“Gangster Chronicles” with MC EIHT, Reggie Wright Jr. and James McDonald

“Blackness has an immediate, culture shifting effect on everything,” said Charlamagne. “Blackness controls the cool. Blackness is the culture, but Black Voices are not monolithic. The only way to appreciate the diversity of thought and experiences in Black culture is to build a platform for those voices to be heard. Unapologetically Black experiences, unapologetically Black thought, unapologetically Black ideas. Black, Black, Blackity Black, Black, Black, Black. Everything Black. Black Everything. The vision for The Black Effect is to amplify, elevate, and empower emerging and established talent. Our goal is to shift the narrative from Black creators signing transactional deals, to instead forming legacy partnerships that build generational wealth while allowing each creative to have an equitable stake in their future. As a long-time partner of iHeart, it’s an honor to make history with them.”

“As our country’s number one audio company and podcaster, we have both the responsibility and the opportunity to give new voices a massive audience platform for creativity and innovation—and for important ideas that need to be heard,” said Bob Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia. “Charlamagne Tha God is an unparalleled multi-platform creator whose impact extends across radio, digital, social, TV, events and podcasts. He is uniquely qualified to bring The Black Effect Podcast Network to life, and we are lucky and honored to be his chosen partner and to continue our successful partnership of over a decade in this exciting and fast-growing arena.”