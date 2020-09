104.1 The Wave (WRJY Brunswick) GM and Morning Host Joe Willie Sousa has joined the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame. Sousa was honored as a Career Achievement Inductee.

Sousa and his wife, Robbie Sue, host the morning show on the Golden Isle Broadcasting station. The couple was honored in 2019 by the Georgia Association of Broadcasters as winner for “Best On-Air Personalities”.

Sousa has been doing morning radio in the coastal Georgia market since 1994.