The sixth installment of Justice Now!-Communities 2 Unity series will explore systemic racism in sports and entertainment. The program will air on 94.7 The Wave in LA and on Radio.com.

The program will welcome veteran actors James Pickens Jr. and Kim Coles, former Los Angeles Lakers player and head coach Byron Scott.

Also joining the discussion will be comedians Tommy Davidson, George Wallace and Alonzo Bodden, as well as cartoonist, musician and creator of the new Hulu series Woke Keith Knight.