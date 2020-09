The popularity of the August Radio Sales Essentials Workshop has prompted the RAB to add another session this month. The August session was sold out, so the virtual one-day workshop will be back September 22.

The RAB says the “back to basics” training session will highlight the consultant style of selling that is needed in the changing media landscape. According to the RAB both new and experienced sellers can benefit from the workshop.

Registration for the $99 day long event is open now.