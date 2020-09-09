Beasley Promotes In Boston

Dawn Santolucito and Jim Clerkin have been promoted at Country 102.5 (WKLB-FM). Santolucito moves up to Assistant PD and Marketing Director; Clerkin becomes Music Director and Morning Show Producer.

“Having known both Dawn and Jim for years, I can say wholeheartedly that these promotions are extremely well deserved on both fronts, said Cadillac Jack, Director of Programming, BMG Boston. “Dawn has been an integral part of the fabric of Country 102.5 for over a decade. Jim has a well-established track record as an excellent music director for winning brands, which he will continue here! Country 102.5 is lucky to have their many talents with us for years to come!”

“I would like to thank the Beasley’s, Justin Chase, Cadillac Jack and Mary Menna for this great opportunity,” said Santolucito. “Country 102.5 is a special station, near and dear to my heart. I am excited to take on this new role, and I am looking forward to all the things our incredible team will accomplish together.”