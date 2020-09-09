NAB Moves 2021 Vegas Show To October

The NAB Show will take place in Las Vegas next year, but it’s been rescheduled from April to October 9-13, 2021. In addition, the 2021 Radio Show will co-locate with big NAB Show in Las Vegas. The 2021 Radio Show had been scheduled for September 21-24 in New Orleans.

In a letter addressed to the NAB Show community, NAB President/CEO Gordon Smith cited “a good deal of reluctance around participating in large events in the first half of next year” due to the ongoing pandemic, and said the organization also had concerns about being able “to deliver the type of event in April that will not only drive results, but one that can be produced safely for all involved and without significant limitations on the experience.”

With the change, the NAB is considering alternative dates for NAB Show New York, which is held each year in October. As noted, the 2021 NAB Radio Show will co-locate with the NAB Show, as will NAB’s Sales and Management Television Exchange, and, Smith writes, “there is opportunity to add additional partner events.”

More from the NAB CEO: “Beyond this, we have done our best to avoid direct conflicts with other domestic and international events, and have reached out to allied organizations and partners to both share our thinking in advance and to offer to work collaboratively toward turning this into an opportunity for all.”

Still ahead for the NAB in 2020 are the online Radio Show (October 5-9) and virtual NAB Show New York (October 19–29).

Smith adds, “Since the early stages of the current global crisis, we have done our best to balance our decision-making with the long-term interest of NAB members and the wider media and entertainment industry. We have not made this decision lightly and have relied on a great deal of feedback from the NAB Show community. We are grateful to our stakeholders and partners for engaging with us and supporting our decision.”