Dent to Rock Indy Mornings

Cumulus has hired Steve Dent for mornings on Indianapolis rock station WNDX-FM/93.9X. A 20-year Rock radio veteran, Dent was previously PD and on the air at iHeart’s WZDA (Alternative) and WTUE (Classic Rock) in Dayton. Before that he was PD on the air at Alternative WXEG-FM, also in Dayton. He replaces Abe Kannon, who exited the station in July

Steven Lewis, Program said “93.9X has continued to grow and establish its brand since it launched last May. Steve Dent brings years of experience in the format, a passion for the music, strong on-air skills, and the tools to take Mornings to the next level. I couldn’t be happier to have him on the station and part of our Cumulus Rock family.”

Dent remarked: “I could not be more excited to be joining the amazing team at 93.9X. They are building something special here in Indy and I’m honored that I get to be a part of it. Thanks to Steven Lewis, Dave Milner, Doug Hamand, Chuck Fredrick, Boomer and Troy Hanson for the opportunity to join the Cumulus family and host Mornings for Indy’s Rock station. I can’t wait to get to know the XMOB!”