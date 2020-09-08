WGAU Morning Host Honored

Athens, Georgia WGAU Morning Show Host Tim Bryant has been honored as a Georgia Radio Hall of Fame Career Achievement Inductee. Bryant, with his 30 years in radio, is one of only 7 to receive the honor.

“The name Tim Bryant is synonymous with WGAU and Athens, as his has been a steady and trusted voice on Athens’ radio station of record for a quarter of its more than 80-year history,” said Kelsey Gresham, Station Director, Cox Media Group Athens.

Along with hosting duties, Bryant currently serves as the News Director for Cox Media Group Athens’ six station cluster and also works as an anchor and reporter for CMG’s WSB Radio in Atlanta.