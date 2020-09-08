Barrett Sports Media Expands

Barrett Sports Media will expand into the News/Talk format. The Barrett News Media expansion includes the signing of Ryan Maguire as a consultant to support radio clients.

“I’ve been interested in News/Talk for a long time, tracing all the way back to the start of my career,” said Jason Barrett, President. “The format has seen a surge of sports radio programmers shift to the format in recent years, and I’m excited to take the plunge because the content is compelling, the talent are skilled, and the future is uncertain.”

Ryan Maguire is well versed in the format with programming creds that include WQAM in Miami, 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh, 610 Sports in Kansas City, 105.7 The Fan in Milwaukee, and most recently KIRO-FM in Seattle.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for JB not only as a programmer, but how he’s been able to grow BSM so quickly over the last five years. Most importantly, he and I share a lot of the same philosophies on what it takes to build, grow and monetize spoken word brands and talent,” said Maguire.

Barrett is also launching will launch a new website BarrettNewsMedia.com. It will be operated independently from the Barrett Sports Media brand. The website will offer news, analysis, opinion, storytelling, and strategic advice on News radio, television, print and digital brands and individuals. To provide content Barrett has retained 11 writers to work on the site that debuts September 14.