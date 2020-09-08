Moon To Discover

Nashville Public Radio has named Jason Moon Wilkins PD of its new music discovery station which launches later this fall on 91.1 FM. Wilkins has been host of All Things Considered on 90.3 FM WPLN News.

“Jason is deeply ingrained in Nashville’s multi-genre music scene and will bring LOCAL to Middle Tennessee’s newest music station,” Nashville Public Radio President & CEO Steve Swenson said. “In addition to being a veteran radio professional, Jason is a student of emerging music and the ideal person to bring our new music discovery station to the airwaves. We can’t wait to share our new format with the community as it will reflect the diversity and energy of all Nashville’s music.”

“I’m grateful and ecstatic for the opportunity to help Nashville Public Radio launch our Music Discovery station,” Wilkins said. “This city has one of the most vibrant music scenes in the world and more people working in the industry per capita than anywhere in the U.S. We look forward to giving those voices new ways to be heard.”