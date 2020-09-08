Janine Johns Returns to Connoisseur

Janine Johns is the new General Sales Manager for Connoisseur Media Long Island cluster. She returns after a stint with Altice as a Senior Account Manager.

“Janine has had an incredible amount of success both in the business and in our building for many years. She is an exciting and welcome addition and will assist us in achieving new heights as a sales team,” said Darren Diprima, Director of Sales.

Johns started her career at KJOY 98.3 in 1995 and became a GSM before leaving in 2015. She brings a quarter century experience to the Job.

The cluster includes: WALK 97.5, K-JOY 98.3, 103.1 MAX FM, 94.3 THE SHARK, and 1100 WHLI.