After 44 Years, Tessler Leaving Westwood

Westwood One’s longest serving employee, Bart Tessler, is leaving Westwood One. Tessler worked for a dozen organizations after mergers, sales, and consolidations; and reported to 25 different CEOs, presidents, and COOs.

During his tenure, Tessler launched three national news networks, and managed coverage and programming or distribution for five others. He also launched a business network and oversaw distribution relationships for another three, with his trademark professionalism, passion and pride.

The statement from Westwood One on Tessler’s departure: “Given the current necessity to make critical decisions about the deployment of resources, we made the decision to cease WWO news operations on August 30. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the entire WWO News Team for all that they have accomplished and acknowledge the exceptional leadership of Bart Tessler, who has commanded our admiration and respect throughout his 45-year news career. We remain heavily committed to our personality driven News/Talk programming with megabrands including Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire, Jim Bohannon, Michael Savage, Dan Bongino, Dave Rubin, and Red Eye Radio.”

Tessler managed coverage at 20 political conventions, multiple overseas presidential summits, and presidential campaign debates. He helped create the Saturday presidential radio address and produced it from both the Oval Office and Camp David. He was responsible for managing many of our most notable talk shows including The Larry King Show, The Dennis Miller Show, The Radio Factor with Bill O’Reilly, The Osgood File, The Laura Ingraham Show, The Savage Nation, The Jim Bohannon Show, Red Eye Radio and The Mark Levin Show.

Tessler said it’s been a thrill to witness history and work with the industry’s top personalities and broadcast journalists. “It has also been a privilege to have the responsibility to carefully and accurately report important news over the years. The stars have now aligned perfectly to allow me to transition to the next story. Many thanks to Suzanne Grimes and Charles Steinhauer for their guidance and support, and best wishes to Westwood One and all my colleagues and friends for continued health and success.”