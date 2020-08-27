Broadcast Resource Hub Launch

The NAB has put together a one-stop-shop for resources, tools and information about the relevant issues affecting local radio and television stations. The portal provides access to various resources created by the NAB and the NAB Leadership Foundation.

“NAB has created a variety of new and evergreen resources to assist radio and television broadcasters in various aspects of their businesses from education and training to advocacy and innovation,” said Gordon Smith, NAB President/CEO.

Through the Broadcast Resource Hub, broadcasters will be able to access educational materials, toolkits and briefing materials to better serve their communities. The hub also provides a link to the NABLF’s recently created Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Resource Center.